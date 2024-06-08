Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells $1,337,182.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

