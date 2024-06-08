Insider Buying: Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Insider Purchases A$19,106.51 in Stock

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY – Get Free Report) insider Otto Buttula acquired 276,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$19,106.51 ($12,823.16).

Otto Buttula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Otto Buttula bought 546,273 shares of Rhythm Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$37,146.56 ($24,930.58).

Rhythm Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

About Rhythm Biosciences

Rhythm Biosciences Limited, engages in developing and commercializing medical diagnostics technology in Australia and internationally. It develops ColoSTAT, a blood test for the early detection of colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

