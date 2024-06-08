Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Buys $46,500.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 1,799 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,841.08.

On Friday, May 17th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

