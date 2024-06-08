Insider Buying: International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Buys £20,064.24 in Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Julia Bond bought 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,064.24 ($25,706.91).

LON INPP opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.60) on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.60 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,480.00 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

