Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$12,375.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 27th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 100 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$520.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

BNE stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$59.58 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.5797101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNE

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.