Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$12,375.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 27th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 100 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$520.00.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

BNE stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$7.83.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$59.58 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.5797101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

