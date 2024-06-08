Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.41 on Monday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 293,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

