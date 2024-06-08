Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $229.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $240.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.32. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

