Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.32. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

