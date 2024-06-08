IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of IDACORP worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 14,206.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in IDACORP by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $6,190,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 545.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $106.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

