iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.37

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$88.37 and traded as high as C$89.01. iA Financial shares last traded at C$88.28, with a volume of 267,691 shares.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,408. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

