Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.84

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and traded as high as $57.97. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyundai Motor
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.