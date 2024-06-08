Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Up 7.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 7,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 60,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

