Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Stock Price Down 3%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 70,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Huize Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

