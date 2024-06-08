Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSON opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

