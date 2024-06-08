Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $131.60 million and $20.14 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.91344692 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $12,025,224.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

