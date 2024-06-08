Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.68% of Teladoc Health worth $24,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 4,137,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,650 shares of company stock valued at $521,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.