Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.50 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of HIBB opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

