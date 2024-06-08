Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. Hess has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after buying an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hess by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

