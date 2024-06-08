HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Shares Up 0.6%

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.
About HemaCare
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
