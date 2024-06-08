Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 490,901 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 490,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,000. Marathon Digital makes up approximately 3.3% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 165,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156,861 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 7.4 %

Marathon Digital stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 59,027,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,012,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.