Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 584,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,082,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,648,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

