Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Has $793,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,786 shares of company stock worth $76,906,241 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.47. 4,034,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.09, a PEG ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

