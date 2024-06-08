Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.02. 1,597,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $222.78 and a one year high of $509.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.