Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.