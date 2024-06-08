HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $105.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,665 shares of company stock worth $5,305,710. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2,377.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.