HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HCW)

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.
About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
