Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.22

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.22 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 48912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.01).

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Headlam Group

(Get Free Report)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.