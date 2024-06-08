Head to Head Review: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) vs. JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ)

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of JOANN shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of JOANN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and JOANN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.54 billion 0.01 -$101.86 million ($1.56) -0.11 JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.01

Volatility & Risk

Barnes & Noble Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOANN. Barnes & Noble Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOANN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOANN has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and JOANN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education -5.22% -51.52% -4.92% JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and JOANN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education 0 2 0 0 2.00 JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barnes & Noble Education presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,405.16%. Given Barnes & Noble Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Barnes & Noble Education is more favorable than JOANN.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education beats JOANN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com. In addition, it offers First Day and First Day Complete access programs; and general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, school spirit products, lifestyle products, technology products, supplies, graduation products, and convenience items. Further, the company sources, sells, and distributes new and used textbooks; and sells hardware and a software suite of applications that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to approximately 340 college bookstores. Additionally, it offers direct-to-student services. The company operates physical college and university bookstores; virtual bookstores; True Spirit e-commerce websites; pop-up retail locations; customized cafés and stand-alone convenience stores; and a media channel for brands targeting the college demographic. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. Its products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other categories consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. The company offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio. On March 18, 2024, JOANN Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.