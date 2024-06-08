Head-To-Head Analysis: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -4.61% -6.28% -4.01% MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

DoorDash has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 9 16 0 2.64 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $132.28, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than MJ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $8.64 billion 5.36 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -104.88 MJ $360,000.00 1.29 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

Summary

DoorDash beats MJ on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

