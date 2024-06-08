HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,809 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,325,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,218,000 after buying an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,263. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

