HC Wainwright Increases Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $6.00

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock worth $5,821,931 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

