Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.78. 3,325,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

