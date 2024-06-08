Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $91.02. 104,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.