Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €232.70 ($252.93) and last traded at €234.50 ($254.89). Approximately 83,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €234.80 ($255.22).

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €232.48 and a 200 day moving average of €229.15.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.