Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $935 million to $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.31 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

