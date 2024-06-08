Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

