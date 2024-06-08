Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.16

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.16 and traded as low as C$44.01. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$44.60, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

GCG.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Guardian Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

