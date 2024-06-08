Grin Market Cap Hits $3.41 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Grin has a market cap of $3.41 million and $170,024.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,446.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.52 or 0.00678971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00115012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00238921 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00081351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

