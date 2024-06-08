Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.50 million and $187,669.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,368.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.16 or 0.00683539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00115618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00038953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00226973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00083383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.