Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,585,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,133,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $185,400.00.

GDYN opened at $9.53 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $729.24 million, a P/E ratio of 317.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

