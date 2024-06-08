Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 3.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 4,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 57,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

