Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 540010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.