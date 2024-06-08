GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46. 883,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 681,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on GoGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$12.05 million for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0273478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
