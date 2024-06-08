Gode Chain (GODE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,708.58

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $10,708.58 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

