GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $72,221.07 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GoDaddy Stock Performance
GDDY stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
