Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Global Payments stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. 2,705,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.82.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

