Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Issues Earnings Results

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of GB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 98,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,401. The firm has a market cap of $899.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.