Glen W. Brown Sells 14,582 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 14,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $167,693.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 3.3 %

HFBL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 18,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.