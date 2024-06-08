Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

