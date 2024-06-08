Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,843 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.